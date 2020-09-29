Israel passes U.S. in per capita COVID death toll

Israel for the first time has surpassed the United States in the number of daily fatalities per capita from COVID-19, according to a new Military Intelligence study published Tuesday.
“There is a broad increase in contagion in all sectors of the population, in all parts of the country," the study says, citing a number of government shortcomings and an ill-prepared exit plan for the country's first lockdown.
“Given the rise in infections in those over the age of 60, we expect that the number of serious cases will continue to rise significantly in the near future,” the report says.