Israel passes U.S. in per capita COVID death toll

Israel for the first time has surpassed the United States in the number of daily fatalities per capita from COVID-19, according to a new Military Intelligence study published Tuesday.

“There is a broad increase in contagion in all sectors of the population, in all parts of the country," the study says, citing a number of government shortcomings and an ill-prepared exit plan for the country's first lockdown.

