Ministry proposes reform to treat disabled IDF vets

The Defense Ministry stated Monday that while they forwarded the reform for the treatment of IDF veterans to the Government Secretariat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz refuse to discuss the reform in Monday's government meeting.

"The proposed resolution was prepared and forwarded to the Government Secretariat in coordination with the IDF Disabled People's Organization, and requires a budget of NIS 350 million immediately," said the Defense Ministry in a statement.

