Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden's agenda too close to call

Democrats and Republicans were locked in tight U.S. Senate races in Georgia as final votes were counted in a showdown that will decide whether President-elect Joe Biden enjoys control of Congress or faces stiff Republican opposition to his reform plans.
Despite the close margins, the Democratic challenger in one of the contests, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, told supporters that he would be going to the Senate, though no major news outlet had projected a winner and his rival, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she still had a path to victory.
The close margins in that race and the contest between Republican Senator David Perdue and hi Democratic challenger, documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff, meant the winners might not be clear until at least Wednesday morning.