Netanyahu says Adelson was greatest benefactor of the country

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing his grief at the death of Sheldon Adelson who died late Monday in Las Vagas.





"My wife and I are heartbroken and send our condolences to Miri Adelson and the entire family for the death of Sheldon Adelson," Netanyahu said.

"Many, many of the Jewish people in Israel and around the world share in this grief.

Sheldon's immense work to strengthen Israel's position in the United States as well as the country's relation with the diaspora will be remembered for generations.

With his wife, Sheldon was one of the greatest benefactors of the Jewish people, Zionism, settlements and the country.

We will remember him forever." the prime minister said.







