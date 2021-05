Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Tuesday that a drone downed by the IDF earlier this week was an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle armed with explosives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Tuesday that a drone downed by the IDF earlier this week was an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle armed with explosives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Tuesday that a drone downed by the IDF earlier this week was an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle armed with explosives.