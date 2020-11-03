In Israel, one in 44 coronavirus tests return positive results

One in every 44 coronavirus test returns a positive result, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Since Sunday, 863 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 showing a positivity rate of 2.3% after 34,128 tests conducted.

Testing for coronavirus in Bnei Brak ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

There are currently 9,769 people battling the virus, 622 are hospitalized and 382 in serious condition, 164 of them on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic 2,580 have succumbed to the virus.

On Monday, the military said it will start offering coronavirus tests at locations that attract crowds, such as malls and office buildings, in an effort to encourage the public to get tested for COVID-19.

A Home Front Command soldier urges a resident of Bnei Brak to get tested for COVID-19 ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The Home Front Command soldiers will deploy coronavirus testing centers at workplaces housing hundreds to thousands of workers, such as high-tech companies, public bodies and large institutions. The officials are mulling making tests mandatory for those coming back to work from unpaid leave.

The coronavirus cabinet, which leads the government's response to the pandemic, voted on Monday to increase fines for violations of health regulation, setting it on course for a vote in the Knesset.

Police forces shut down a wedding held in violation of coronavirus health restrictions in Rishon Lezion last week ( Photo: Moshe Mizrahi )

Ultra-Orthodox coalition partners have said they would oppose the move primarily because it would include sanctioning educational institutions. Religious schools and seminaries opened in violation of health directives after some spiritual leaders have insisted the study of the Torah must not be interrupted regardless of the pandemic and the government's mitigation efforts to slow its spread.