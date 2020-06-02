U.S. court orders Iran, Syria liable for attacks in Israel

A U.S. court has ruled that Iran and Syria are liable for compensation for American citizens wounded and killed in a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel, including the killing of a U.S. Army veteran.
Judge Randolph D. Moss in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Americans wounded and killed in seven attacks carried out by Palestinians were eligible for damages from Iran and Syria because they provided "material support" to militant groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The court has not yet determined the amount of the damages. The order was posted online Sunday by the federal courts.