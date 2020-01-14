Jewish Agency unites with Greece, Cyprus in fight against anti-Semitism

The Jewish Agency has signed an agreement with the Greek and Cypriot governments to battle global anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Agency has signed an agreement with the Greek and Cypriot governments to battle global anti-Semitism.

The Jewish Agency has signed an agreement with the Greek and Cypriot governments to battle global anti-Semitism.

The agreement comes after discussions in Athens between Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Vlassis and Cyprus' Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and for Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou.

The agreement comes after discussions in Athens between Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Vlassis and Cyprus' Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and for Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou.

The agreement comes after discussions in Athens between Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Vlassis and Cyprus' Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and for Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou.