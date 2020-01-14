Jewish Agency unites with Greece, Cyprus in fight against anti-Semitism

The Jewish Agency has signed an agreement with the Greek and Cypriot governments to battle global anti-Semitism.
The agreement comes after discussions in Athens between Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Vlassis and Cyprus' Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and for Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou.
The agreement states that the parties will hold joint conferences and campaigns, and that students from Greece, Cyprus and the Jewish world will unite to battle anti-Semitism on American university campuses.
First published: 09:57 , 01.14.20