Yesh Atid MK calls for stop of anti-Netanyahu protests until end of lockdown

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah said Tuesday that the anti-Netanyahu protests must be paused amid the soaring virus rates, in the first comment by an opposition lawmaker in support of suspending the demonstrations.

