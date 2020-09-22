Yesh Atid MK calls for stop of anti-Netanyahu protests until end of lockdown

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah said Tuesday that the anti-Netanyahu protests must be paused amid the soaring virus rates, in the first comment by an opposition lawmaker in support of suspending the demonstrations.
“There is nothing more justified than the protests against the corrupt and failed prime minister. And there is nothing more justified than stopping the mass protests against him at this critical moment,” tweeted Shelah.
“Those to whom the cause is dear to their hearts must say right now: We’re stopping until the end of the lockdown, we’ll continue in other ways.”