President Reuven Rivlin hosted the Outstanding Soldiers Ceremony at the President's Residence for the last time before the end of his term. In his speech, Rivlin addressed the 120 outstanding soldiers: "On this Independence Day, you all give us 120 reasons to be proud, 120 reasons to believe, 120 outstanding, wonderful soldiers."

