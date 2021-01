Israel on Monday said the nation coronavirus infection rate has spiked to 7.4%, much higher than the figures recorded in recent days.

The Health Ministry said 6,706 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after more than 91,000 tests had been conducted.

