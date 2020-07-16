Tourism Minister against impending regulations

Tourism minster, Asaf Zamir (Blue & White) criticized the impending government regulations, saying they will, "cause great damage to the economy".
"The closure of Summer schools and and Kindergartens is a de facto closure for parents who are supposed to go to work," said Zamir, adding that less than two weeks have passed since the previous restrictions were imposed.
"This is irresponsible and irrational conduct. Public trust in the government is low and making such reckless and dramatic decisions will only lower it even further," added Zamir.