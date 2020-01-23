Palestinian President warns Israel and U.S. of crossing 'red lines' if peace proposal is published

"We are warning Israel and the United States against crossing red lines," said a statement by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on Thursday following the U.S. administration's announcement for the presentation of its Middle East peace plan.

"We strongly refuse and oppose all U.S. declarations regarding Jerusalem being the capital of Israel," said the statement.

