Abbas declares three days of mourning for Erekat as tributes pour in

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day mourning period for Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator who died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19.

Erekat, 65, died at Hadassah University Hospital in Ein Kerem, where he had been receiving treatment for several weeks. The Jerusalem hospital said last month that he was in critical condition and on a ventilator. He underwent a lung transplant in 2017.

Saeb Erekat accompanies Mahmoud Abbas at an Arab League meeting in Cairo to discuss the Trump peace plan, January 2020 ( Photo: EPA )

"The departure of the brother and the friend, the great fighter Saeb Erekat, represents a big loss for Palestine and for our people," Abbas' office in the West Bank city of Ramallah said in a statement.

"We feel deep sorrow for losing him, especially at such difficult times the Palestinian cause is living through."

Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), confirmed on Oct. 8 that he had contracted the coronavirus. Three years earlier he had undergone a lung transplant in the United States that left his immune system compromised.

Saeb Erekat's wife Neameh and his daughter Salam arrive at Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem, Jerusalem after his death, Nov. 10, 2020 ( Photo: EPA )

Erekat's family said he "transitioned peacefully" in hospital on Tuesday. "Saeb lived a life full of thought, love, forgiveness and peace and he will be dearly missed," they said in a statement.

"Saeb has shown an extraordinary patience and resilience, with the same determination that has characterized his career to achieve freedom for Palestine and a just and lasting peace in our region."

Saeb Erakat stands next to then-U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Oct. 2007 ( Photo: AFP )

Erekat was also eulogized by his Palestinian political opponents, including the Hamas terror group, which sent condolences to the negotiator's family and the Palestinian people.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh also spoke on the phone with Abbas and praised Erekat for his actions in defending the Palestinian people's rights.

Mohammed Dahlan, the exiled Fatah official who was seen as potential rival to Erekat for the PA leadership after Abbas, said on Twitter that he offered "sincere condolences to the family of our brother and friend."

Tzipi Livni and Saeb Erekat during negotiations in 2013 ( Photo: EPA )

Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, who led Israel's team in negotiations with the Palestinians during the Obama presidency, said she was "saddened" by Erekat's death.

"Saeb dedicated his life to his people," Livni wrote on Twitter.

"Reaching Peace is my destiny he used to say. Being sick, he texted me: 'I’m not finished with what I was born to do'. My deepest condolences to the Palestinians and his family. He will be missed."

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi also expressed his sorrow at Erekat's death on Twitter, calling him a friend and a "courageous leader."

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi ( Photo: Yaron Sharon )

Diplomats from around the world also paid tribute to the veteran negotiator.

United Nations special envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, praised Erekat as someone who "never gave up on negotiations" with Israel.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the family of #SaebErekat and the Palestinian people," Mladenov wrote on Twitter.

"You remained convinced that #Israel and #Palestine can live in #peace; never gave up on negotiations; and stood proudly for your people! We will miss you, my friend. May you rest in peace!"

Martin Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel under Bill Clinton and special envoy to Israeli–Palestinian talks for Barack Obama, called Erekat his "peace brother."

"Rest In Peace my peace brother," Indyk wrote on Twitter.

"Your commitment to pursuing freedom for your people by peaceful means will shine forever as a beacon that will guide them onwards. May your memory be a blessing to Naema and your family and all those who loved you."