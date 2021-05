Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett said in a statement Wednesday that "we have made one last attempt for the right-wing government but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the door on us."

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett said in a statement Wednesday that "we have made one last attempt for the right-wing government but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the door on us."

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett said in a statement Wednesday that "we have made one last attempt for the right-wing government but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the door on us."