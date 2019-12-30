Turkey arrests 70 Islamic State suspects ahead of New Year

Turkish police detained 70 people suspected of ties to Islamic State in nationwide raids early on Monday, ahead of New Year celebrations, state media said two months after the killing of the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

