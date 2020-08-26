Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza over fire balloons, military says

Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday in response to Palestinians in the enclave launching incendiary balloons towards Israel, the military said.

There were no reports of casualties in the strikes that Israel's military said targeted underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza.

