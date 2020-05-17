Fears of forest fires as Israel braces for more extreme weather

Israelis on Sunday were bracing for more scorching temperatures as the extreme heatwave, which hit Israel over the weekend, is set to continue throughout the week.

Meteorologists warned that extremely hot temperatures combined with dry air and strong winds could lead to forest and bush fires across the country.

Fire erupted in central Israel on Saturday ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Several homes had been evacuated on Saturday in central Israel after a large fire broke out at a forest between Moshav Tzelafon and Kibbutz Tzora north of the city of Beit Shemesh.

Four firefighting teams also operated in the afternoon hours in Moshav Beit Uziel in central Israel, after a large fire broke out in the area due to scorching weather.

Israelis swarm the beaches amid hot weather ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

The Meteo-Tech meteorological company said in the afternoon hours the humidity level will increase along Israel’s coastal plain, while the winds will get stronger. In the Arava region there is a possibility of a local rain.

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 39 degrees Celsius during the day Monday to 26 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 40 degrees during the day and 26 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the weather will be less scorching with temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius during the day and falling to 28 degrees overnight.

Bush fire near Be'er Sheva on Saturday ( Photo: Fire and Rescue Service )

In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 42 degrees throughout the day to 26 degrees at night. In Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, the weather will be especially hot with 45 degrees during the day and 30 at night.

The extreme hot spell will reach its peak on Tuesday, with a heavy heat wave hitting all parts of the country. There are fears of large fires erupting in vegetation regions.

On Wednesday, the heatwave will ease but the temperatures will remain extremely hot.