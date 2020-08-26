Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
33C

Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Reuters |
Published: 08.26.20 , 16:43
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a short visit to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a U.S.-brokered deal on normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE announced on Aug. 13.
"Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords– the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years. Hopeful we will  build on this momentum towards regional peace." Pompeo said on Twitter, referring to the UAE-Israel agreement aimed at normalizing relations.