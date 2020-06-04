Report: Israel suspends decision to sanction banks that pay terrorists' salaries

The Israeli government has suspended an order sanctioning banks that transfer money to convicted terrorists and their families on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, according to public broadcaster Reshet Bet.
Signed less than a month ago by IDF Central Command under the authority of then-defense minister Naftali Bennett, the order obliged the banks in question to close accounts belonging to convicted terrorists and placed them under threat of legal proceedings.
According to information obtained by the channel, the government's decision stems from recommendations from several security bodies, suggesting that the measure could lead to renewed tensions on the ground.