Queen Elizabeth to bid farewell to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth will bid a final farewell to Prince Philip, her husband of more than seven decades, at a ceremonial funeral on Saturday, with the nation set to hold a minute's silence to mark the passing of a pivotal figure in the British monarchy.
The coffin of Philip, who died aged 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle, will be driven to the funeral at St George's Chapel in the castle on a specially modified Land Rover.
The queen, who says the death has left a huge void, will be driven behind in the State Bentley. In the service, which starts at 1400 GMT, the 94-year-old monarch will stand alone due to COVID-19 restrictions as her husband's coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault of the ancient chapel.