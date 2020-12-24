Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
14C
בנימין נתניהו ומייק פומפאו
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Prime Minister Netanyahu during a visit to Jerusalem in November
Photo: AFP
Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Prime Minister Netanyahu during a visit to Jerusalem in November

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

In a statement made after national security awards handed out, the White House says that thanks to the efforts of these individuals, the region will never be the same as it finally moves beyond the conflicts of the past

Reuters |
Updated: 12.24.20 , 07:39
Outgoing President Donald Trump gave national security awards on Wednesday to several top advisers for their role in helping broker agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and four countries in the Arab world.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter


    • Trump awarded the National Security Medal to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, senior adviser Jared Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and John Rakolta, U.S. ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.
    בנימין נתניהו ומייק פומפאובנימין נתניהו ומייק פומפאו
    Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Prime Minister Netanyahu during a visit to Jerusalem in November
    (Photo: AFP)
    "Thanks to the efforts of these individuals, the region will never be the same as it finally moves beyond the conflicts of the past," the White House said in a statement.
    In the past four months, Israel reached deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco as part of what the United States calls "the Abraham Accords.
    שר החוץ של בחריין: עבד אל-לטיף אל-זיאני שר החוץ של איחוד האמירויות: עבדאללה בן זאיד דונלד טראמפ בנימין נתניהו חתימת הסכם השלום בין ישראל לאיחוד האמירויות בבית הלבןשר החוץ של בחריין: עבד אל-לטיף אל-זיאני שר החוץ של איחוד האמירויות: עבדאללה בן זאיד דונלד טראמפ בנימין נתניהו חתימת הסכם השלום בין ישראל לאיחוד האמירויות בבית הלבן
    The signing of peace accords between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain in Washington in September
    (Photo: GPO)
    "Senior U.S. officials are hoping to seal one more agreement before Trump's term expires on Jan. 20.The president's authority to award the National Security Medal dates to 1953, under an executive order that allows for recognition for major contributions in the field of national security.
    First published: 07:32 , 12.24.20
    Talkbacks for this article 0