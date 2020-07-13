Explosion as fire breaks out at Iranian industrial complex

Iranian police are investigating after a fire broke out at an industrial complex in northeast Iran where gas condensate storage tanks are sited, one of which exploded, the Mehr news agency reported on Monday.

