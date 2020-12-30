Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
11C
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial
Photo: Reuters
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial

Palestinians say virus vaccine set to arrive within two weeks

PA's Health Ministry says the shipment will contain some 100,000 doses intended for medical staff, at-risk groups and Palestinian security force personnel; it's unclear which pharmaceutical firm would be providing the vaccine

i24NEWS |
Published: 12.30.20 , 17:04
Palestinian officials said Wednesday they expect to receive the first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine within the next two weeks.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Palestinian Authority Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Kamal al-Shakhra said the initial shipment will contain some 100,000 vaccine doses intended for medical staff, at-risk groups and Palestinian security forces personnel.
    AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial
    AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial
    (Photo: Reuters)
    The PA's Health Ministry did not specify which pharmaceutical firm would be providing the vaccine, while Ramallah has yet to announce any official agreements with any countries or vaccine companies.
    Senior health officials said, however, the PA is negotiating with Russia, China, and UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, among others.
    Palestinian healthcare workers leave a home after collecting swab samples from a family to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City Palestinian healthcare workers leave a home after collecting swab samples from a family to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Gaza City
    Palestinian healthcare workers in Gaza
    (Photo: Reuters)
    "The best vaccine is the one that reaches Palestine the fastest," Dr. Kamal al-Shakhra said.
    On Wednesday, the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm announced an efficacy of 79% for one of its anti-COVID vaccines, which should be distributed in China and in developing countries.
    Palestinians spray disinfectant as a precaution against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in the streets of Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip Palestinians spray disinfectant as a precaution against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in the streets of Al Nusairat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip
    Palestinians spray disinfectant as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, in Gaza
    (Photo: EPA)
    The figure is lower than those for vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech (95%) and Moderna (94.1%).
    AstraZeneca, associated with the University of Oxford, for its part claimed an effectiveness rate of 70%, which could reach 100% with two doses.

    Republished with permission from i24NEWS
    Talkbacks for this article 0