A Lebanese businessman serving a five-year sentence in the United States for providing millions of dollars to the Hezbollah terror group arrived Wednesday in Beirut after his early release, local media reported.

Kassim Tajideen was sentenced last year in a federal court in Washington for his role in a money laundering conspiracy aimed at evading U.S. sanctions.

