Nasrallah threatens Israel during speech marking the 20th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah taunted Israel during a speech marking the 20th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, and warned that any aggression from the IDF would not go unanswered .

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah taunted Israel during a speech marking the 20th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, and warned that any aggression from the IDF would not go unanswered .

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah taunted Israel during a speech marking the 20th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, and warned that any aggression from the IDF would not go unanswered .