Nasrallah threatens Israel during speech marking the 20th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah taunted Israel during a speech marking the 20th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, and warned that any aggression from the IDF would not go unanswered .
"We have the ability to initiate, and Israel has, too, and that creates a balance that both parties take into account," said Nasrallah, "Israel knows that any attack in Lebanon cannot go unanswered, and that is one of the rules of the conflict that has been established between the resistance and Israel. "