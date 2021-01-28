Bahrain FM: Kingdom mourns victims of Holocaust

Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani sent his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi a surprise letter in honor of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day which takes place on January 27.

