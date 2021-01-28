Bahrain FM: Kingdom mourns victims of Holocaust

Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani sent his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi a surprise letter in honor of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day which takes place on January 27.
“The Kingdom of Bahrain mourns the millions of victims killed in the heinous crime against humanity and stands in solidarity alongside the survivors and their families. There is no room for anti-Semitism, racism and extremism. Only peace and love,” wrote Al Zayani.
“International Holocaust Remembrance Day stands as a memorial to Holocaust victims, and as a constant reminder of our universal duty to fight all forms of anti-Semitism and hatred, so that we will never witness such a horror again.”