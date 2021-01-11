Gantz calls on center-left leaders to unite, says 'ready to sacrifice much'

Blue & White leader Benny Gantz on Monday called on center-left leaders to unite, saying he is "ready to sacrifice much" to initiate such a move.
"We can't allow Netanyahu to tear us apart into party fragments. This is an emergency," Gantz said. "[Yesh Atid Chairman Yair] Lapid, [Th Israelis Chairman and Tel Aviv Mayor Ron] Huldai, [Telem Chairman Moshe] Bogie [Yaalon], [Tnufa Chairman Ofer] Shelach, [Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor] Liberman, [Meretz Chairman Nitzan] Horowitz, [Labor senior Itzik] Shmuli, (Economic Party Chairman Yaron] Zelicha - all those who refuse to sit down with Netanyahu - let's meet tomorrow and find solutions."
Gantz is not expected to head such a union if it comes to be.