Hamas warns Israel of continued cross-border violence

Hamas issued a statement Friday morning saying the terrorist group will not hesitate to escalate cross-border violence against Israel.

"The resistance's response makes it clear that it would not hesitate to conduct a campaign against Israel if the escalation and bombing continue," read the statement.

