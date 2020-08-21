Hamas warns Israel of continued cross-border violence

Hamas issued a statement Friday morning saying the terrorist group will not hesitate to escalate cross-border violence against Israel.
"The resistance's response makes it clear that it would not hesitate to conduct a campaign against Israel if the escalation and bombing continue," read the statement.
"Israel must bear the consequences and pay the price for the continued aggression on Gaza, the tightening of the siege, the disruption of the lives of the residents and the bombing of resistance facilities."