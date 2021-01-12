Ex-minister Zamir says he won't run in March elections

Former tourism minister Asaf Zamir of Blue & White says he will not be standing for reelection as an MK in the March election, as the party continued its collapse of recent weeks.
"I ran three times as part of Blue & White," Zamir said. "I believed in the party and did everything I could to make it succeed, but it is over."
Zamir said he would consider a fresh run for mayor of Tel Aviv, having previously unsuccessfully faced off against Ron Huldai, should the veteran city leader take up a seat in the Knesset with his newly announced party.