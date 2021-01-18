Seven pregnant women hospitalized after contracting COVID

Seven pregnant women were hospitalized across the country in recent days after contracting coronavirus, at least three of them were in serious condition.

A 35-year-old, seven-months-pregnant woman was transferred to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva. She was delivered by caesarean section and is now hospitalized in very serious. The baby is in stable condition.

A five-months-pregnant woman was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and another pregnant woman was taken into the intensive care unit at Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

Four pregnant women with coronavirus have been hospitalized in recent days at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, one of them went into labor. The four needed respiratory support, but were not given oxygen.