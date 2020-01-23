Spain calls emergency meeting as Storm Gloria death toll hits 13

Spain's government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to deal with the impact of a storm that has caused heavy rains, powerful winds, and huge waves, and killed at least 13 people.

Spain's government will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to deal with the impact of a storm that has caused heavy rains, powerful winds, and huge waves, and killed at least 13 people.

Residents were left grappling with the wreckage of Storm Gloria, including collapsed bridges, damaged railway lines and entire beaches wiped away by waves.

