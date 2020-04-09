Poland extends restrictions on public life to curb coronavirus

Polish borders will remain closed until May 3 and the government will extend a lockdown for schools and businesses, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Businesses will remain locked down until April 19 and limits for schools, as well as rail and air transport, will be extended for another two weeks, he said.

