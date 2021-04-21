Israel picks Amazon, Google for flagship cloud project

The government has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military.
Amazon and Google beat out Microsoft, Oracle and IBM in the tender for the four-phase project known as "Nimbus,", the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.
They will establish local cloud sites in Israel with an initial investment of NIS 4 billion ($1.2 billion). These sites will keep information within Israel's borders under strict security guidelines.