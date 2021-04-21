Israel picks Amazon, Google for flagship cloud project

The government has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military.

The government has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military.

The government has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military.