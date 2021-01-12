Lebanon files urgent complaint to UN against Israel flights

Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the United Nations against Israel’s daily violations of its airspace amid intensifying drone reconnaissance and mock raids around the country, the president’s office said Tuesday.

