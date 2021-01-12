Lebanon files urgent complaint to UN against Israel flights

Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the United Nations against Israel’s daily violations of its airspace amid intensifying drone reconnaissance and mock raids around the country, the president’s office said Tuesday.
President Michel Aoun called for a condemnation of Israel’s “aggression and violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty” and the U.N. resolution that brought about the cessation of hostilities between the two countries following their last all-out conflict in 2006.
The two countries remain technically at war and Lebanon has repeatedly complained of Israel’s violations of its airspace and waters.