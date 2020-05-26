Pence's press secretary back to work after recovering from COVID-19

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said on Tuesday she was back at work after recovering from COVID-19, a case that helped encourage White House officials to start wearing masks and take stricter safety precautions around President Donald Trump.

Miller, who is married to Trump's hawkish immigration adviser and speech writer Stephen Miller, said she had returned after receiving three negative tests for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

