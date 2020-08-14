Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal, Erdogan says

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The Turkish foreign ministry said history would never forgive the UAE's "hypocritical behavior" in agreeing such a deal, which recasts the order of Middle East politics.

The Turkish foreign ministry said history would never forgive the UAE's "hypocritical behavior" in agreeing such a deal, which recasts the order of Middle East politics.

The Turkish foreign ministry said history would never forgive the UAE's "hypocritical behavior" in agreeing such a deal, which recasts the order of Middle East politics.

Under U.S. brokerage, the first between Israel and a Gulf Arab, the Jewish state agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the West Bank. Palestinian leaders have denounced it as a "stab in the back" to their cause.

Under U.S. brokerage, the first between Israel and a Gulf Arab, the Jewish state agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the West Bank. Palestinian leaders have denounced it as a "stab in the back" to their cause.

Under U.S. brokerage, the first between Israel and a Gulf Arab, the Jewish state agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the West Bank. Palestinian leaders have denounced it as a "stab in the back" to their cause.