Israel's coronavirus positivity rate remains low 10 days after some restrictions eased

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said 844 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday after 38,840 tests conducted showing a positivity rate of 2.2%.
There are 453 patients in serious condition being treated in hospitals with 196 of them on ventilators.
After 24 people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday alone, the death toll from the virus has reached 2,483.
There are currently 12,768 Israelis fighting COVD-19.
After the government decided earlier to allow first and second graders to study three days a week, and in separate groups as of Sunday, some local and regional governments have announced they would be providing schooling for grades one to four for at least five day a week.
But not all municipalities have the budget and teachers' unions have also said they would oppose the move leaving parents uncertain if they would be able to return to work.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government could not fund additional schooling estimated to cost approximately six billion shekels.
First published: 08:41 , 10.28.20