Photo: Nadav Abas
Israel's coronavirus positivity rate remains low 10 days after some restrictions eased

There are 844 new cases confirmed in the past day showing a 2.2% positivity rate after 38,840 tests conducted, 453 patients in serious condition, 196 of them on ventilators; after 24 people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday ,death toll reaches2,483

Yaron Drukman |
Updated: 10.28.20 , 09:10

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said 844 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday after 38,840 tests conducted showing a positivity rate of 2.2%.
    • There are 453 patients in serious condition being treated in hospitals with 196 of them on ventilators.
    Testing for coronavirus in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Nadav Abas)
    After 24 people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday alone, the death toll from the virus has reached 2,483.
    There are currently 12,768 Israelis fighting COVD-19.
    After the government decided earlier to allow first and second graders to study three days a week, and in separate groups as of Sunday, some local and regional governments have announced they would be providing schooling for grades one to four for at least five day a week.
    An elementary school student prepares to get back to school in Savyon, a suburb of Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Savyon local council)
    But not all municipalities have the budget and teachers' unions have also said they would oppose the move leaving parents uncertain if they would be able to return to work.
    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his government could not fund additional schooling estimated to cost approximately six billion shekels.

    First published: 08:41 , 10.28.20
