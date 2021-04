U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences over a stampede at Mount Meron that killed 45 people.

Biden said the United States stood ready to help as Israel responds to its worst ever civilian tragedy.

