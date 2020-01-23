Yad Vashem calls Ukrainian president's snubbing of Holocaust forum 'odd'

Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum responded on Thursday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to give up his seat at the International Holocaust Forum, calling the move "odd".
"It has been explained to the president that survivors who have contacted us in recent days have been answered and that survivors shouldn't be bothered under the current circumstances," read a statement released by the museum. "It is a shame he decided to take such a step at an event under the banner of the memory of the Holocaust and fighting anti-Semitism."
Zelensky announced earlier Thursday that he and his entourage will hand their seats at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem over to Holocaust survivors.
First published: 11:19 , 01.23.20