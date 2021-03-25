Biden administration renews financial aid to Palestinians

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced Thursday that Washington will restore financial aid to the Palestinians, halted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

She said that the U.S. will be sending $15 million to support vulnerable communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with COVID-related issues.

3 צפייה בגלריה U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: AP )

"President Biden is restoring U.S. assistance programs that support economic development and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people," Thomas-Greenfield said speaking at a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East.

"This urgent, necessary aid is one piece of our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people," she added.

"The aid will help Palestinians in dire need, which will bring more stability and security to both Israelis and Palestinians alike. That’s consistent with our interests and our values, and it aligns with our efforts to stamp out the pandemic and food insecurity worldwide."

3 צפייה בגלריה A Palestinian healthcare worker administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient ( Photo: AFP )

Thomas-Greenfield also said that the Biden administration is "particularly concerned that the pandemic has put a serious strain on both the economic and humanitarian needs of Palestinians."

She said that "the United States will continue to steadfastly stand by Israel, especially when it is unfairly singled out by one-sided resolutions and actions in international bodies," alluding to the recent launch of an investigation by the International Criminal Court against Israel over alleged war crimes in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

3 צפייה בגלריה U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield ( Photo: AP )

Regarding any future efforts to relaunch peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, Thomas-Greenfield said that "the United States has recommitted to the vision of a mutually agreed two-state solution, one in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state.

"We believe this vision is the best way to ensure Israel's future as a democratic and Jewish state, while upholding the Palestinian people's legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security."