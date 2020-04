The oil ministry of the internationally-recognized, Saudi-aligned government in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had attacked an oil pipeline pumping station in the province of Ma'rib, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

