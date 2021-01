Police said they issued 8,508 fines over the weekend for violations of coronavirus lockdown regulations across the country.

Police said they issued 8,508 fines over the weekend for violations of coronavirus lockdown regulations across the country.

Police said they issued 8,508 fines over the weekend for violations of coronavirus lockdown regulations across the country.

Most of the fines, 6,869, were given to people who left their homes for reasons not permitted under the current guidelines.

Most of the fines, 6,869, were given to people who left their homes for reasons not permitted under the current guidelines.

Most of the fines, 6,869, were given to people who left their homes for reasons not permitted under the current guidelines.