Local rains and chilly winds expected over weekend

Thursday will be chilly with bouts of local rain in northern and central Israel, which is expected to intensify in the afternoon.
Friday will be wintery, cold, rainy and occasionally stormy. The rain is expected to weaken in the evening.
Saturday will be cool and partly cloudy and there may be local rains in the country's north and along its coastline.
Predicted temperatures for Thursday and Thursday night: Eilat 10C-24C (50F-75F), Beer Sheva 4C-20C (39F-68F), Haifa 11C-18C (52F-64F), Tiberias 12C-22C (54F-72F), Jerusalem 6C-14C (43-57F), Ashdod 9C-19C (48F-66F), Tel Aviv-Yafo 9C-20C (48F-68F).