IDF: gyms on bases closed, synagogues limited to 50 parishioners

The IDF on Thursday announced a series of restrictions to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

According to the new regulations, all military gyms will close and exercises will take place outside.

The number of parishioners at synagogues will be limited to 50 and if social distancing cannot be adhered to within the building, prayer sessions will take place outside.

All events and ceremonies will take place in the open, with participants limited to 200 guests, soldiers not included.