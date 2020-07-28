Egyptian women get 2 years in prison for TikTok dance videos

An Egyptian court sentenced several young women to two years in prison Monday for posting "indecent" dance videos on TikTok in a fraught case that critics describe as a further crackdown on self-expression in the conservative society.

