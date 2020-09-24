Nissenkorn to Netanyahu: Stop inciting against the protesters

Blue & White Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn lashed out at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his press conference, demanding him to stop his "incitement" against the protests.
“It’s embarrassing to see that Netanyahu has chosen to continue to incite against the protesters tonight,” he tweeted.
“Everyone is to blame but the prime minister. The protesters at Balfour [Netanyahu’s residence] are not responsible for the crisis, and they will be [able] to exercise their democratic right without restrictions after the lockdown is lifted,” added Nissenkorn.