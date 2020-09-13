Finance Minister says Health Ministry was 'ill prepared' for large scale infection

Finance Minister Israel Katz attacked Health Minister Yuli Edelstein during the Sunday cabinet meeting and said that the Health Ministry was ill prepared to deal with large-scale coronavirus infection.
"The enforcement system needs to be streamlined to prevent violations and allow the economy to operate," said Katz. "A general closure of the economy will cause heavy damage to businesses and hundreds of thousands of unemployed. There is no reason not to allow businesses that adhere to regulations to continue operating."