PM urges right-wing leaders to join him in forming 'the gov't that Israel needs so much'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday called on Yamina chief Naftali Bennett, Religious Zionist party leader Bezalel Smotrich and New Hope Chairman Gideon Saar to join him in the establishment of the "right-wing and nationalist government that the State of Israel needs so much."

Visiting a public event in Ramat Gan, Netanyahu said Israel needs "a right-wing government that will endure for years to come" to face the challenges ahead of it and that such a government can be formed in a very short time.

The premier also called on Saar — a former senior member of Netanyahu's Likud party who decided to form a splinter movement late last year — to "come home."