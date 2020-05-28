Kremlin says Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline will be completed

The construction of the undersea Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to Europe will be completed, the Kremlin said on Thursday amid threats of additional sanctions against the project from the United States.

The construction of the undersea Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to Europe will be completed, the Kremlin said on Thursday amid threats of additional sanctions against the project from the United States.

The construction of the undersea Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to Europe will be completed, the Kremlin said on Thursday amid threats of additional sanctions against the project from the United States.